Santa & Friends is the October Triangle NC Cares Award winner

Santa & Friends is presented with the Triangle NC Cares Award for December, supported by the Ricci Law Firm Injury Lawyers. The mission of Santa & Friends is to share the magic of Christmas through the love of Christ. Santa & Friends visits low income housing communities, schools, churches, hospitals, nursing homes, police departments, fire departments, special needs children and seniors. They take toys, food, clothes, and love into these areas. Learn More

ABC11 Together has been proud to be in partnership with Ricci Law Firm Injury Lawyers in supporting Triangle NC Cares. The monthly awards have been given since 2019 to non-profits in the Triangle area that are making a huge impact on the community. To nominate an organization or learn more visit: riccilawnc.com/community.