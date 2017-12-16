$220K worth of marijuana shipped to Mecklenburg County frozen yogurt shop

TCBY (Credit: WSCO)

MATTHEWS, North Carolina --
According to police reports, more than $220,000 worth of marijuana was shipped to a North Carolina TCBY.

An employee at the frozen yogurt shop in the Providence Plantation Shopping Center on Weddington Road told police she found three packages at the store earlier this month.

She said she opened the packages and discovered that yogurt supplies were not inside.

TCBY officials told WSOC the packages weren't intended for the Matthews TCBY but the postal store next door.

The store manager at the postal store said the packages were supposed to be sent to a P.O. Box and that the intended recipient's information has now been turned over to authorities.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

"You never know what you are going to get for Christmas," visitor Richard Debetta told WSOC. "It is a shame we have to go through this. You don't want it to get into kids hands that's for sure."

Police said no arrests have been made, and TCBY officials said the origins of the packages are unclear.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
drugmarijuananorth carolina newsCharlotte
Top Stories
Halifax Co. police respond to shooting at AMVETS building
More than 200 passengers aboard Royal Caribbean ship stricken with stomach virus
Woman pulled from house fire in Durham
Credit card cloned, suspect caught on surveillance in Cary
'Find-A-Friend' gives the gift of Christmas to Fayetteville families in need
Cancer survivors give back to kids in need at local hospital
Suspect in Raleigh Waffle House shooting found dead
SPECIAL DELIVERY: 20lbs of pot shipped to Spring Lake business
Show More
Wilson boy waiting for kidney transplant loves to get cards
Photos: 2017 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards winners
GOP unveils sweeping tax plan
Panthers owner Jerry Richardson under investigation for alleged workplace misconduct
Hidden Triangle: Abandoned castle offers taste of Russia
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Snow falling across North Carolina
PHOTOS: Looking for Christmas ideas? Why not a shelter pup
Meet the 29 women vying for Arie's heart on 'The Bachelor'
PHOTOS: Governor's Mansion decks the halls
More Photos