MATTHEWS, North Carolina --According to police reports, more than $220,000 worth of marijuana was shipped to a North Carolina TCBY.
An employee at the frozen yogurt shop in the Providence Plantation Shopping Center on Weddington Road told police she found three packages at the store earlier this month.
She said she opened the packages and discovered that yogurt supplies were not inside.
TCBY officials told WSOC the packages weren't intended for the Matthews TCBY but the postal store next door.
The store manager at the postal store said the packages were supposed to be sent to a P.O. Box and that the intended recipient's information has now been turned over to authorities.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
"You never know what you are going to get for Christmas," visitor Richard Debetta told WSOC. "It is a shame we have to go through this. You don't want it to get into kids hands that's for sure."
Police said no arrests have been made, and TCBY officials said the origins of the packages are unclear.