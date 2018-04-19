1 adult, 2 students killed in Asheville shooting

(Credit: WLOS)

ASHEVILLE, NC --
Four people, including the alleged suspect, are dead following a shooting in West Asheville Wednesday night.

The incident happened just after 10:30 p.m. at 73 Hansel Avenue.

Police said Maurice Laron Garner shot seven people, three of which passed away.

Ashley-Michelle Thublin with Asheville City Schools confirmed to WLSO that two students from Isaac Dickson Elementary School, one student from Asheville Middle School, one student from Asheville High School, and a former Asheville Middle School student were all involved in the shooting.



"Three of the students are still in the hospital. However, an Asheville Middle School student and an Asheville High School student have passed away," said Thublin.

The other victim, 32-year-old Erica Nichelle Smith, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The severity of the injuries to the remaining victims ranges from life-threatening to minor.

Police said Garner died after being transported to Mission Hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Authorities have not released details surrounding the shooting.
