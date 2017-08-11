Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department's Traffic Unit have charged a driver in connection with a fatal crash that occurred in June.On Friday, authorities charged 47-year-old Charisse Yvette Tate-Sparks with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.On June 7, Tate-Sparks was traveling along Ramset Street when she collided with a Toyota Camry which caused a chain reaction crash involving a truck and tractor-trailer, police said.The driver of the Camry, 77-year-old Freda Elkins Dent was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where she later died.Officials said the other drivers involved are OK.