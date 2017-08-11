Woman charged in Fayetteville crash that killed 77-year-old

FAYETTEVILLE (WTVD) --
Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department's Traffic Unit have charged a driver in connection with a fatal crash that occurred in June.

On Friday, authorities charged 47-year-old Charisse Yvette Tate-Sparks with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

On June 7, Tate-Sparks was traveling along Ramset Street when she collided with a Toyota Camry which caused a chain reaction crash involving a truck and tractor-trailer, police said.

The driver of the Camry, 77-year-old Freda Elkins Dent was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where she later died.

Officials said the other drivers involved are OK.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
arrestcar crashwoman killedfayetteville newsfayetteville police departmentFayetteville
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
1 killed by falling granite slab at Raleigh workplace
Cary officer 'justified' in fatally shooting break-in suspect
American Eagle flight makes emergency landing at RDU
Wake Co. parents told last minute of school bus stop change
Fort Bragg releasing non-essential personnel because of water main break
NC man, 72, pinned under riding mower for 30 hours
Raleigh DMV license plate office shut down
Dad fighting wrongful child support begins 165-mile walk
Show More
Tobacco Trail tunnel to be built in Cary
Up to 160 Applebee's and IHOP locations may close
'Concussion' doctor says youth football is 'child abuse'
Government issues new safety alert on fidget spinners
Grill tank explosion brings down Raleigh home
More News
Photos
'Ninja Warrior' course a big hit in the Triangle
PHOTOS: Football camps open in the Triangle
PHOTOS: Durham Downtown YMCA evacuated
PHOTOS: New Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral in Raleigh
More Photos