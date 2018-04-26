FAYETTEVILLE NEWS

1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Fayetteville home

One person is dead and another is injured following a shooting early Thursday morning. (WTVD)

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) --
One person is dead and another is injured following a shooting early Thursday morning.

Fayetteville police said the incident happened just after midnight in the 6500 block of Saint Louis Street.

Investigators said the suspect(s) fired a gun into the home from the road, striking two people.

One victim died, while the other was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Thier identities have yet to be released.

Police are investigating the incident as a homicide.

Those with information are asked to call Detective A. Caldwell with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 366-5853 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

A cash reward of up to $1,000 if offered for information that helps lead to an arrest.
