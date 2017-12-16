1 killed, 5 mobile homes damaged in Wilson fire

According to the Wilson Fire Department, an early-morning fire claimed the life of one person and damaged five mobile homes.According to authorities, the fire happened just before 4:30 Saturday morning in the 300 block of Harper Street.When crews arrived, they found a single-wide mobile home fully engulfed.During extinguishment operations, crews discovered a person was inside; they were pronounced dead on scene.Medical examiners will be working with Wilson police to positively identify the victim and determine the cause of death.Four adjacent mobile homes were also damaged as a result.Wilson Fire/Rescue Services and the Wilson Police Department are working collectively to complete the fire investigation and determine the cause and origin of the fire.While no foul play is suspected; the fire is still under investigation