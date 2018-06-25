1 killed after pickup truck slams into car in Cumberland County

One person is dead following a multi-vehicle wreck in Cumberland County (WTVD)

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
One person is dead following a multi-vehicle wreck in Cumberland County.

Troopers told ABC11 crews on scene that a pickup truck slammed into a vehicle after the car ran a stop sign on Clinton Road at Hillsboro Street.

Deputies said the driver of the car was killed; however, two passengers survived, including his alleged girlfriend and a 2-week-old baby.

Three people in the pickup were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities believe alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is further investigating.
