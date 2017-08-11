1 killed by falling granite slab at Raleigh workplace

RALEIGH (WTVD) --Police have confirmed that one person is dead following an incident at a Raleigh business.
On Friday, around 12:20 p.m., officers were called to NCO Custom Marble & Granite, located in the 8000 block of Gulf Court, after reports of an injured person. The building's owner told ABC11 the person killed was a 21-year-old man.
When officers arrived, they found that one employee had been killed after a slab of granite fell on top of them.
According to OSHA records, similar incidents have occuured to other like business in Raleigh before; the most recent being in July of 2015.
According to the NC Secretary of State's office, NCO has been operating since 2007; a search through state and federal records found no citations or complaints against the company.
City officials said since the incident occurred at a work place, the NC Department of Labor will hold an investigation.
A one-foot slab of granite cut an inch deep weighs on average about 18 pounds; a slab, measured at 65-70 feet, and could weight at least 1,100 pounds