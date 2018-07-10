ARSON INVESTIGATION

10 volunteer Robeson County firefighters charged with arson

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
Following a year-long investigation, 10 volunteer firefighters have been arrested and accused of intentionally setting fires to abandoned homes and woods throughout Robeson County.

Sheriff Ken Sealey said firefighters with the Fairmont and Orrum Fire Department set the fires over a two-year period, WPDE reported.

A Maxton police officer and NC Department of Corrections officer were also charged in connection with the investigation.

There were 90 arson-related charges with more expected, the sheriff said.

Sealey also said the actions of the firefighters have cost taxpayers thousands of dollars.
