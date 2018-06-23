CAR CRASH

10-year-old killed in Fayetteville car crash

EMBED </>More Videos

10-year-old killed in Fayetteville crash (WTVD)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
A 10-year-old child was killed in a car crash involving three vehicles late Friday night in Fayetteville.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Ramsey Street and Country Club Drive around 10:15 p.m.

Crews on the scene told ABC11 the child was in the back seat of one of the vehicles and died on impact.

An investigation into what caused the crash is underway and anyone with information can call Fayetteville Police Department's Traffic Unity at 910-433-1807 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-8477.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car crashchild deathcar accidentFayetteville
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CAR CRASH
Father rescues son from race car after fiery crash
I-540 reopens after overturned car closed eastbound lanes
5 cars involved in Raleigh crash, 7 hurt
Fight breaks out after car crash in Durham, one hurt
More car crash
Top Stories
Dunn man wounded in officer-involved shooting
Man charged after truck driver accidentally shot on I-40 in Johnston County
Man survives after being struck by train in Fayetteville
Police: Suspects approached man at gas station, took him to 3 ATMs
Hurricanes draft Andrei Svechnikov with 2nd overall pick in NHL draft
Several cars catch fire in parking lot of Carowinds
Take Your Dog To Work Day at ABC11
What Friday's SCOTUS ruling means for you and your cell phone
Show More
Going to downtown Raleigh this weekend? There's a detour!
'This is a big mistake': Dad wants answers in 28-year-old son's death
Fayetteville seeks public input on downtown parking problems
Cumberland County teen finds stolen wallet, returns it to owner
Delta bans pit bull-type dogs as support animals on flights
More News