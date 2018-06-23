10-year-old killed in Fayetteville car crash

A 10-year-old child was killed in a car crash involving three vehicles late Friday night in Fayetteville.The crash occurred at the intersection of Ramsey Street and Country Club Drive around 10:15 p.m.Crews on the scene told ABC11 the child was in the back seat of one of the vehicles and died on impact.An investigation into what caused the crash is underway and anyone with information can call Fayetteville Police Department's Traffic Unity at 910-433-1807 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-8477.