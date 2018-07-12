12-year-old girl dies when horse falls on her

EMILY SHAPIRO
A 12-year-old girl died and her 4-year-old sister was injured when the horse they were riding bucked them off and fell onto the young girls Tuesday night, according to police.

The girls' mother was walking the horse and holding its reins when the horse spooked, bucking the sisters off, Los Angeles police Sgt. Charles Coleman, of the Foothill Division, told ABC News on Wednesday.

The horse then fell onto the girls, Coleman said.

The accident happened in Orcas Park, where horseback riding is common, at 8:20 p.m., police said.

The sisters were hospitalized and the older girl was pronounced dead from her injuries, police said.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Officials: Hooked clamp caused helicopter crash at SHP training facility
Stormy Daniels arrested while performing at Ohio strip club
Man shot multiple times in Chapel Hill apartment
Charlotte firefighters save puppy stuck in sewer pipe
Church group arrives at RDU from Haiti after civil unrest
Pedicured bandit steals woman's wedding ring at nail salon
Study: 50 percent of parents use cell phones while driving kids
Man accused of killing mom: 'I heard a voice in my head'
Show More
Durham family responds to hit and run in front of house
Papa John's founder resigns as chairman after using racial slur
Parkland school shooting survivors file civil rights lawsuit
Durham bakery opens late after window smashed, money taken
Chris downgraded to tropical storm, still moving away from coast
More News