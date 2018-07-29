GIRL SCOUTS

12-year-old Girl Scout calls out sexism in viral letter to newspaper editor

EMBED </>More Videos

A 12-year-old Girl Scout's letter to the editor of an Ohio newspaper calling out what she describes as a sexist comment is going viral. (WTVD)

CHESTERLAND, Ohio (WTVD) --
A 12-year-old Girl Scout's letter to the editor of an Ohio newspaper calling out what she describes as a sexist comment is going viral.

Julianne Speyer marched with her Girl Scout troop at the Chesterland Fourth of July parade when she heard an announcer call the Boy Scouts "the future leaders of America" and said the Girl Scouts were "just having fun."

"It just didn't seem fair because girls can be anything that we want," said Speyer

Speyer decided to write the letter to a newspaper about the incident.

The organizers of the parade would not confirm or deny what was said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
viralgirl scoutsOhio
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GIRL SCOUTS
Strong women offer leadership advice to Girl Scouts in Raleigh
NC Girl Scouts buck national trend, boosting membership
Girl Scout selling cookies again after attempted robbery
Dunkin' Donuts unveils Girl Scout cookie-flavored coffee
More girl scouts
Top Stories
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
'Firenado' appears during blaze at UK plastics factory
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Show More
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
California HS coach accused of having sex with students
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
More News