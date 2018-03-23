13 states from Dakotas to North Carolina on alert for heavy snow

MAX GOLEMBO
As Northeast residents dig out from another nor'easter, 13 states from the Dakotas to North Carolina are on alert for heavy snow this weekend.

The band of heavy, wet snow will span from the Dakotas to Kentucky by Saturday morning. This kind of snow can potentially down trees and power lines.

The heaviest snow will fall from the Dakotas to Iowa, where up to a foot is possible.

The storm will quickly move into the Carolinas by Sunday morning and could bring snow to the central Appalachian Mountains from West Virginia to North Carolina.

Up to half a foot of snow is possible from Illinois to Virginia and into North Carolina.

Meanwhile, California is recovering from some major rainfall.

Up to 10.56 inches of rain fell in central California in 48 hours.

Up to 2 inches of rain fell in Santa Barbara and up to 1 inch around Los Angeles.

The worst of the flooding was found east and southeast of Sacramento where rescues were made after cars became stuck on flooded streets.

Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Will we see snow twice in one week?
New details about altercation that left Fort Bragg soldier dead
Trump order would ban most transgender troops from serving
Cancer to cured: Fayetteville family hosts 'Be the Match' event
I-Team: Cary birthing center stops delivering babies after newborn deaths
Triangle mom, daughter head to D.C. for March for Our Lives
Toys "R" Us liquidation sale begins in Cary
Craigslist ends personal ad listings
Show More
Robeson County 16-year-old charged with murder
Nash County man injured in exchange of gunfire
No verdict reached in case of Raleigh man accused of killing family and posting on Facebook
Durham woman spent 100th birthday at the gym
Missing American family of 4 found dead in Mexico
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: March for our Lives all over the world
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
More Photos