13 taken to hospital after bus crash in Orange Co.

Officials respond to an activity bus wreck in Orange County. (WTVD)

ORANGE COUNTY --
An official at UNC Hospital tells ABC11 that they recieved 13 patients from a bus crash in Orange County Friday.

Emergency officials responded to the crash around 12:35 p.m. on Friday afternoon at the 4600 block of Highland Farm Road, near the intersection of Efland-Cedar Grove Road, according to the Orange County Sheriff.



The bus involved was headed back to Bartlett Yancey High School in Caswell County after a field trip.

All students and staff were transported as a precaution.

"We're still going through that process, if any patients will need to stay overnight. We're still in the process of updating and notifying families. So that's still in flux right now as we speak," Dr. Daryhl Johnson at UNC Hospital.

Multiple injures were reported, ranging from minor injuries to cuts and bruises.

Sheriff Blackwood says no other cars were involved. The bus left the road, over-corrected and spun around.

There were nine children and four adults (including the driver) on the bus.

"Whenever we hear that we have as many as possible, 20 patients come in, we activate our mass incident casualty protocols, to prepare for patients coming in to the ED," Dr. Johnson added.
