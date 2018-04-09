CRIME

16-year-old accused of stabbing classmate in school cafeteria

(Shutterstock)

WAVERLY, Ohio --
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl stabbed a classmate once in the back with a knife in an Ohio high school cafeteria and was quickly taken into custody.

Officials say the wounded girl was hospitalized in stable condition after the stabbing Friday morning at the high school in Waverly, roughly 60 miles south of Columbus.

District Superintendent Edward Dickens says a teacher helped apprehend the attacker, and a school resource officer was on scene within seconds. Dickens says two school nurses helped tend to the injured girl.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

After a lockdown, students were dismissed for the day once police ensured there was no further threat.

Officials didn't comment about a motive for the stabbing.

Authorities say the teen suspect will face attempted murder and felonious assault charges in juvenile court.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crimeteenstabbingohioOhio
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
CRIME
Trooper: Man killed, woman injured after being hit by drunk driver
18-year-old dies after being found shot in car in Fayetteville
Security guard killed, 2 injured during Burlington robbery
SC resort looks for people who threw carrots at alligator
More crime
Top Stories
Pregnant teen found dead near wooded area in Southern Pines
Garner man charged after girlfriend's 3-year-old son dies
NC man's speech at city council meeting about gun rights goes viral
Trooper: Man killed, woman injured after being hit by drunk driver
Fort Bragg soldier arrested for felony sexual offense
Security guard killed, 2 injured during Burlington robbery
After cancer battle, UNC grad tries to win 'wedding of a lifetime'
Bill Cosby sexual assault retrial begins
Show More
These are the victims of the Canada hockey team bus crash
Canadian officials say body in bus crash misidentified
18-year-old dies after being found shot in car in Fayetteville
Watch: Man wearing American flag climbs crane over in California
Over 40 injured in serious bus crash on Long Island
More News