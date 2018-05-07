16-year-old girl killed, two other teens injured in Henderson car crash

Authorities in Vance County say a 16-year-old girl was killed in a car crash on US Business 1 on Monday.According to the police report, 30-year-old Ryan Lee Matthew Taylor failed to slow down for a driver making a left turn into a driveway and slammed into the car.Kasi Thompson, 16, who was riding in the rear passenger seat of the car that was hit, died from her injuries.Two other teens, a 17-year-old and 16-year-old, were also injured.Taylor was charged with felony death by vehicle and felony hit-and-run.