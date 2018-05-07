16-year-old girl killed, two other teens injured in Henderson car crash

shutter stock generic (shutter stock )

VANCE COUNTY, NC (WTVD) --
Authorities in Vance County say a 16-year-old girl was killed in a car crash on US Business 1 on Monday.

According to the police report, 30-year-old Ryan Lee Matthew Taylor failed to slow down for a driver making a left turn into a driveway and slammed into the car.

Kasi Thompson, 16, who was riding in the rear passenger seat of the car that was hit, died from her injuries.

Two other teens, a 17-year-old and 16-year-old, were also injured.

Taylor was charged with felony death by vehicle and felony hit-and-run.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car crashhit and rundeath investigationVance CountyHenderson
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
WCPSS will close May 16 for teacher's rally
I-Team in Seattle: What would Amazon HQ2 look like in the Triangle?
Search for killer of Temple University student
Several juveniles in custody after teacher attacked, video posted to Snapchat
Garner police investigate deadly hit-and-run on US 70
Durham Police ID man killed in Sunday shooting
Utz recalling some tortilla chips
Miraculous recovery for boy with severe brain trauma
Show More
Nestle to sell Starbucks products in $7B deal
Police looking for 15-year-old suspect after deadly shooting in Sanford
Hawaii volcano destroys dozens of homes, forces evacuations
Cumberland County schools collect supplies for schools affected by tornado
Morrisville police seek info in serious crash near RDU
More News