At least one adult crawled out of a window and then went back into a burning home to rescue two children when a fire broke out in Knightdale Thursday morning, according to fire officials.In all, two adults, two children and two dogs escaped the blaze that destroyed the mobile home on Massey Farm Road just before 4:45 a.m."Everybody is doing OK," said Eastern Wake Fire and Rescue Chief David Cates. Adding that one adult was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.Chief Cates said the family didn't have fire alarms and woke up after smelling smoke in the home.He said they are lucky there were no fatalities in the fire, which left the entire home charred.Fire officials say the cause of the blaze still hasn't been determined.