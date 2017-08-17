2 charged after body found in Harnett County backyard

Robin Chalmers Brown and Michael Todd Denning (images courtesy Harnett County Sheriff's Office)

HARNETT COUNTY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Two men are under arrest in Harnett County after a body was found in a backyard early Thursday morning.

Around 12:30 a.m., deputies got a call about a disturbance/assault at a home at 2028 Bailey Road in Coats.

When they arrived, they found two men and the body of 39-year-old Marcus Lester Fisher of Dunn.

His body will be sent the Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Raleigh for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Authorities arrested 33-year-old Robin Chalmers Brown of Lillington and 37-year-old Michael Todd Denning of 2028 Bailey Road.

They are facing conceal and failure to report a death charges.

The incident remains under investigation.

