2 dead after plane crashes in Lincoln County field

EMBED </>More Videos

Police and firefighters responded to the scene of a deadly plane crash near the Lincoln County Airport early Tuesday morning. (WSOC)

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. --
Police and firefighters responded to the scene of a deadly plane crash near the Lincoln County Airport early Tuesday morning.

Authorities told WSOC that a Piper PA-32 crashed between Denver and Lincolnton off Highway 73 just before 6 a.m.

Officials said two men were on the single-engine plane; neither of them survived.



The pilot was identified as 63-year-old Teddy Wayne Heavner. The passenger was 54-year-old Basil Todd Sain.

Both men were from Lincolnton, N.C.

Family members told WSOC that the plane had just taken off from the airport and was headed to an air show in Oshkosh, Wisconsin when it crashed.

Crews from WSOC said they could see broken pieces of the plane in a field about 300 yards from the runway.

State troopers said they were responding to secure the scene for the Federal Aviation Administration.

The National Transportation Safety Board will determine the cause of the crash.

WSOC's Meteorologist, Keith Monday, said it was not raining during the time of the crash but visibility was down to about a mile due to low clouds and fog.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
plane crashperson killednorth carolina newsNC
Top Stories
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
'Firenado' appears during blaze at UK plastics factory
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
Show More
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
California HS coach accused of having sex with students
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
More News