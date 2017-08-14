2 found dead inside bullet-riddled car in Harnett County

Deputies found the body of a man and a woman inside.

HARNETT COUNTY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Harnett County Sheriff confirmed Monday that two people were found dead inside a car riddled with bullet holes.

Deputies got a call about 3:04 p.m. from a passerby down a path off the 3000 block of Buffalo Lake Road, technically a Sanford address.

They discovered the car with a man and woman inside.

Bullet holes can be seen in the car.



Deputies are investigating the case as a homicide.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
