2 found dead inside bullet-riddled car in Harnett County

Bullet holes can be seen in the car.

The Harnett County Sheriff confirmed Monday that two people were found dead inside a car riddled with bullet holes.Deputies got a call about 3:04 p.m. from a passerby down a path off the 3000 block of Buffalo Lake Road, technically a Sanford address.They discovered the car with a man and woman inside.Deputies are investigating the case as a homicide.No other details were immediately available.This is a developing story. Check back for updates.