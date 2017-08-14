2 found dead inside bullet-riddled car in Harnett County

HARNETT COUNTY, North Carolina (WTVD) --The Harnett County Sheriff confirmed Monday that two people were found dead inside a car riddled with bullet holes.
Deputies got a call about 3:04 p.m. from a passerby down a path off the 3000 block of Buffalo Lake Road, technically a Sanford address.
They discovered the car with a man and woman inside.
Deputies are investigating the case as a homicide.
No other details were immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.