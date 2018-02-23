2 injured after shooting incident at Fuquay-Varina Walmart

Police investigate shooting in Fuquay Varina.

FUQUAY-VARINA, NC (WTVD) --
Fuquay-Varina Police are investigating after two people were injured after a shooting call Friday in the parking lot of Walmart at 1051 E. Broad St.

It happened about 4:25 p.m. Police said a man approached a black Ford F150 occupied by two people, engaged in a confrontation and shot several times into the vehicle.

Police said the suspect then ran off and left in a white passenger four-door vehicle, possibly a Jetta or an Acura, with a possible tag with the letters "EMB."

The Ford pickup also drove away. Police said they later found the two victims - ages 18 and 17 - at WakeMed Apex.

The 18-year-old victim was transferred to WakeMed in Raleigh. He was described as stable.

The 17-year-old victim remains stable at WakeMed Apex.

Police did not immediately make clear whether the victims were shot or were injured in another manner, such as shattered glass.

The suspect was described as a black man with a medium complexion, a short afro hairstyle, with a thin build (about 140 pounds) and wearing a red short sleeve shirt, white pants, and white tennis shoes.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact FVPD at (919) 552-3191.
