Two people are dead after officials said a pickup truck slid off a Moore County bridge.Troopers said the pickup truck slid off a bridge, crashed through a guardrail, and landed upside down in a creek.Officials have identified the victims as 57-year-old Michael Wilson and 73-year-old Jerry Wilson.These are the first reported storm-related deaths.The Aberdeen Times contributed to this post.