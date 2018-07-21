2 people drown at separate Brunswick Co. beaches

Two people drowned at two different Brunswick County beaches Saturday afternoon. (WTVD)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. --
Two people drowned at two different Brunswick County beaches Saturday afternoon.

A 20-year-old man drowned after being swept away by a rip current in Holden Beach Saturday afternoon.

Coastline Rescue Squad Chief David Robinson said emergency responders were called to the 400 block of Ocean Boulevard West at 2:18 p.m. Saturday.

Tri-Beach Fire officials, Holden Beach Police, and the Coastline Rescue Squad went to the scene and found a man who had been pulled from the ocean by a surfer.

Robinson said CPR was being performed when officials arrived.

Brunswick County EMS transported the 20-year-old man to Novant Brunswick Medical Center in Bolivia. The man died at the hospital, officials said.

Chief Robinson said another drowning happened earlier in the afternoon at Sunset Beach.

A man around the age of 40 died while he was trying to help someone else.
