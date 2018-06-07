2 Raleigh students charged with 3 robberies within an hour

From left to right: Zion Selah Battle and Camron James Allen

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
A pair of sophomore students from Athens Drive High School are currently in jail on robbery charges.

16-year-olds Zion Selah Battle and Camron James Allen have been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon. Battle has also been charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

The pair allegedly robbed the BP gas station in the 1900 block of Wake Forest Road in Raleigh on June 5 in the late evening. They were able to make off with $300.

Less than 45 minutes later, Battle and Allen targeted the Han-Dee Hugo's in the 3000 block of Western Boulevard near NC State University.

According to a reliable source, Battle entered the store shortly before 12:30 a.m. and demanded cash from an employee.

Battle remained in the store for several minutes while the employee was forced to withdraw more money from a safe. During the robbery, a customer entered the store and realized what was happening, made a purchase, and left.

A patron in the parking lot noticed what was going on and called 911.

After Allen and Battle left Han-Dee Hugo's, Raleigh Police say, "about 5 minutes later", the two robbed the Popeyes chicken restaurant in the 3900 block of Western Blvd where $206 was taken.

A manager working Thursday declined to comment. Raleigh Police said they caught up with the two after the 911 call. A brief foot chase took place and both were arrested.

Wake County Public Schools confirmed Battle and Allen to be 10th graders at Athens Drive High School in Raleigh.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
robberyhigh schoolraleigh newsRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Employee accused of putting rat poison in cheese at Fayetteville pizza place
Disney, Legoland employees arrested in child porn sting
Moms encourage lawmakers in Raleigh to 'Think Babies'
Benson man dies while swimming off Cape Hatteras National Seashore
Military families heartbroken after Triangle company doesn't deliver puppies
Grandma on Raleigh couple accused of child abuse: 'They are criminals'
Dad rants after finding no changing table in men's room
Alice Johnson's message for Trump after clemency granted
Show More
It's National Chocolate Ice Cream Day! Check out some of the best local spots
Boy Scout's novelty grenade prompts scare at Hobby Airport
Last surviving 'Wizard of Oz' munchkin, Jerry Maren, dies at 98
Philly high school teacher accused of taking bribes for better grades
Hoke County animal shelter owner charged with 184 counts of sexual exploitation
More News