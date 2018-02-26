2 teens turn themselves in for shooting at Fuquay-Varina Walmart

Police said two teenagers sought in connection with a shooting in the parking lot of a Fuquay-Varina Walmart on Friday have turned themselves in.Authorities said 17-year-old Bailey Lee Scott and 19-year-old Carlos Daniel DeJesus - both of Raleigh - turned themselves in about 4:30 p.m. Monday at the Wake County Detention Center.Scott was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon intent to kill inflicting serious injury, attempted murder, and shooting into occupied property causing serious injury.DeJesus was wanted for accessory after the fact for attempted murder.Scott received a $1 million bond. DeJesus is being held on $500,000.Officers said the shooting happened around 4:25 p.m. in the parking lot of the Walmart located at 1051 E. Broad St.Police said Scott approached a black Ford F150 occupied by two people, engaged in a confrontation and shot several times into the vehicle.Police said he then ran off and left in a white passenger four-door vehicle, possibly a Jetta or an Acura, with a possible tag with the letters "EMB."The Ford pickup also drove away.Police said they later found the two victims - ages 18 and 17 - at WakeMed Apex.The 18-year-old victim was transferred to WakeMed in Raleigh. He was described as stable.The 17-year-old victim remains stable at WakeMed Apex.Despite the arrests, the investigation remains ongoing, police said.Anyone with information about the case should contact FVPD at (919) 552-3191.