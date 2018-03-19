20 arrested in undercover prostitution bust in Fayetteville

EMBED </>More Videos

Twenty people were arrested in Fayetteville in an undercover operation to crack down on prostitution.

FAYETTEVILLE, NC --
Twenty people were arrested in Fayetteville in an undercover operation to crack down on prostitution.

Local, state and federal authorities arrested those 20 individuals at a local hotel on Friday.

Charles Robert Fisher, 31, of Steadman, and Michelle Yvonne Pagan, 48, of Fayetteville, were charged with felony promotion of prostitution. Pagan also was charged with felony possession of cocaine and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

The following 18 people were charged with misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution:

  • Candice Rae Grimm, 36, of Fayetteville

  • Genorva Andre Henry, 40, of Fayetteville

  • Jerome Michael Maynor, 57, of Fayetteville

  • Devon Christopher Matose, 27, of Fayetteville

  • Chester Lee Hannah Jr., 50, of Fayetteville

  • Robert Maurice Johnson II, 28, of Fayetteville

  • Daniel James Vannostern, 25, of Fort Bragg

  • Deano William Miley, 20, of Fayetteville

  • Billy Gerald Campbell, 52, of Spring Lake

  • Jeffrey Curtis Moyer, 28, of Fayetteville

  • Michael James Erikson, 25, of Fayetteville

  • Roberto Carlos Morales-Rivera, 33, of Lumberton

  • Kaveh Nasiri Far, 41, of Fayetteville

  • Van Quincy Dues Jr., 27, of Raleigh

  • Kiswindsida Marceli Ouedraogo, 29, of Spring Lake

  • Rodney Dean Barrett-Easterling, 18, of Hope Mills

  • Jasmine Nicole Rupert, 26, of Fayetteville

  • Ngetich Kipchirchir, 41, of Fayetteville


Additionally, Grimm was charged with a probation violation, felony possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Harvey also was charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

Barrett-Easterling and Kipchirchir also were charged with resisting a public officer.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
prostitutionFayetteville
Top Stories
Many questions remain in death of young Garner mom found in ditch
Light snowflakes possible on Wednesday
Warrant: Cary man left elderly mother on floor to die for financial gain
Durham Police seek suspect in Family Dollar robbery
Burglar threatens Erwin police chief with knife during home invasion
9-year-old allegedly shoots teen sister to death over video game controller
Uber suspends self-driving operations after vehicle hits, kills pedestrian in Arizona
Police arrest man in fatal Garner apartment shooting
Show More
Car plows into dentist office in Raleigh
Claire's, the ear-piercing mall chain, files for bankruptcy
Siblings held captive by parents in California now enjoying newfound freedom
NC woman charged for transporting people into US
Fayetteville man wanted for fatally shooting woman turns himself in
More News
Top Video
20 arrested in undercover prostitution bust in Fayetteville
Warrant: Cary man left elderly mother on floor to die for financial gain
Car plows into dentist office in Raleigh
ABC11 Together sponsors drug take-back day
More Video