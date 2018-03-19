20 arrested in undercover prostitution bust in Fayetteville

Candice Rae Grimm, 36, of Fayetteville



Genorva Andre Henry, 40, of Fayetteville



Jerome Michael Maynor, 57, of Fayetteville



Devon Christopher Matose, 27, of Fayetteville



Chester Lee Hannah Jr., 50, of Fayetteville



Robert Maurice Johnson II, 28, of Fayetteville



Daniel James Vannostern, 25, of Fort Bragg



Deano William Miley, 20, of Fayetteville



Billy Gerald Campbell, 52, of Spring Lake



Jeffrey Curtis Moyer, 28, of Fayetteville



Michael James Erikson, 25, of Fayetteville



Roberto Carlos Morales-Rivera, 33, of Lumberton



Kaveh Nasiri Far, 41, of Fayetteville



Van Quincy Dues Jr., 27, of Raleigh



Kiswindsida Marceli Ouedraogo, 29, of Spring Lake



Rodney Dean Barrett-Easterling, 18, of Hope Mills



Jasmine Nicole Rupert, 26, of Fayetteville



Ngetich Kipchirchir, 41, of Fayetteville

Twenty people were arrested in Fayetteville in an undercover operation to crack down on prostitution.Local, state and federal authorities arrested those 20 individuals at a local hotel on Friday.Charles Robert Fisher, 31, of Steadman, and Michelle Yvonne Pagan, 48, of Fayetteville, were charged with felony promotion of prostitution. Pagan also was charged with felony possession of cocaine and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.The following 18 people were charged with misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution:Additionally, Grimm was charged with a probation violation, felony possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.Harvey also was charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana.Barrett-Easterling and Kipchirchir also were charged with resisting a public officer.