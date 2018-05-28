22-year-old woman killed in crash involving dirt bike in Durham

A woman died in a crash involving a dirt bike earlier this morning.A white 2005 Acura, driven by a 27-year-old-woman, was traveling east on West Club Boulevard when it was struck on the front right side by the front of a dirt bike, driven by a 26-year-old man.Zaena Graham, 22 of Durham, was riding on the back of the dirt bike and was flung from it on impact.Neither person on the dirt bike was wearing a helmet.Both were transported to a local hospital, where Graham was pronounced dead a short time later.