23-year-old man dead, another person injured in Henderson shooting

A 23-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Henderson Tuesday night.It happened around 11 p.m. in the 400 block of Merriman Street.Officers responding to the area found a vehicle that had been shot. Two people were injured in the shooting.Darrion Richardson, 23, died from his injuries.The second victim is currently being treated at a local hospital.The Henderson Police Department is working with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Henderson Police Department at 252-438-4141, Crime Stoppers at 252-492-1925, or use the P3 app on a smartphone or tablet device.