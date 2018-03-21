23-year-old man dead, another person injured in Henderson shooting

HENDERSON, N.C. (WTVD) --A 23-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Henderson Tuesday night.
It happened around 11 p.m. in the 400 block of Merriman Street.
Officers responding to the area found a vehicle that had been shot. Two people were injured in the shooting.
Arrest made in Henderson murder
Darrion Richardson, 23, died from his injuries.
The second victim is currently being treated at a local hospital.
The Henderson Police Department is working with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.
Two charged in murder of missing Henderson man
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Henderson Police Department at 252-438-4141, Crime Stoppers at 252-492-1925, or use the P3 app on a smartphone or tablet device.