VANCE COUNTY NEWS

23-year-old man dead, another person injured in Henderson shooting

HENDERSON, N.C. (WTVD) --
A 23-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Henderson Tuesday night.

It happened around 11 p.m. in the 400 block of Merriman Street.

Officers responding to the area found a vehicle that had been shot. Two people were injured in the shooting.

Arrest made in Henderson murder

Darrion Richardson, 23, died from his injuries.

The second victim is currently being treated at a local hospital.

The Henderson Police Department is working with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

Two charged in murder of missing Henderson man

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Henderson Police Department at 252-438-4141, Crime Stoppers at 252-492-1925, or use the P3 app on a smartphone or tablet device.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
crimevance county newsHenderson
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
VANCE COUNTY NEWS
Arrest made in Henderson murder
Mom of Henderson man killed by cop: 'He caused his own death'
Music soothes the savage beasts in Vance County shelter
Vance County rallies together to find missing man
More vance county news
Top Stories
Austin bombing suspect identified
Officials say Heritage Middle School bomb threat came from outside U.S., intended for different school
Person dies after officer-involved shooting in Timberlake
Seaboard Station to undergo sea of change. What do locals want?
Snowfall hits Triangle-areas; slick roads possible
What we know about Austin serial bombing suspect
Woman accused of gouging mom's eyes out during murder
Omer Yurtseven leaving NC State to transfer or go pro, coach says
Show More
A look at Triangle-area traffic and road conditions
Check the latest school closings and delays
Tractor-trailer catches fire, causes delays on I-40 W in Raleigh
Austin bombing suspect identified
NC massage therapists push back against new state rules
More News
Photos
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
Still rebuilding: 1 year after the massive downtown Raleigh fire
American Idol talent from North Carolina
More Photos