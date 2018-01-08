23-year-old woman dies after car overturns in Wake County creek

Authorities identified the victim as 23-year-old Maria Prieto, of Wendell.

WAKE COUNTY, NC (WTVD) --
Authorities are investigating after a young woman was killed Monday morning when her vehicle overturned in a Wake County creek.

The incident was reported just before 8:30 a.m. on Robertson Pond Road between Edgemont Road and Rolesville Road.

A trooper said Prieto was traveling west on Robertson Pond Road and speeding when she lost control of the vehicle. She tried to overcorrect but went into the pond.



The car rolled over and the roof caved in, trapping her inside the submerged car. She was wearing her seatbelt, the trooper said.

According to the NC State Highway Patrol, when troopers arrived on scene, they found the woman's vehicle overturned in Buffalo Creek.

Troopers don't know exactly when the crash occurred. A passerby spotted the car in the water and alerted authorities.

Toxicology tests are being performed, the trooper said.
