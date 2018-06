EMBED >More News Videos 29-year-old Kyle Jarret found shot to death in Harnett County

Deputies with the Harnett County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a man was found shot to death.Thursday afternoon deputies were called to the 500 block of Arlie Lane after reports of a shooting.When authorities arrived, they found 28-year-old Kyle Jarrett, of Lillington, dead from several gunshot wounds.Authorities have yet to release details about a possible suspect(s).