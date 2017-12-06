2nd Durham dog stolen on Thanksgiving is back home

Chaddy remains missing and there is a large reward for his return. (Karen Jenkins)

By
DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Chaddy is back home!

We told you on November 30 about a couple of dogs that were stolen on Thanksgiving Day and the happy tale of how one of the Yorkshire Terriers, Promise, was reunited with his owner, Karen Jenkins of Durham.

ORIGINAL STORY: One of two dogs stolen in Durham on Thanksgiving is back home

Unfortunately, more than a week later, the second pup, Chaddy, remained missing. Jenkins ramped up efforts to find her precious pet this week, distributing fliers offering a $5,000 reward for his return.

Help find Chaddy!



On Wednesday, Jenkins told ABC11 she got a call Tuesday night from a woman who said she had purchased Chaddy about a week ago. Then she saw his picture on the news and called Jenkins.

They set up a time and place to meet Wednesday at noon. Durham police officers and Durham County Sheriff's deputies were there to make sure things went smoothly and to scan Chaddy's microchip.

Now he's home!



The 7-year-old Yorkie is in need of a bath but is in overall good health.

Jenkins was waiting to turn on her tree lights until both dogs were back home, and now, her tree is on.

