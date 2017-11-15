3 charged in Raleigh murder

The Raleigh Police Department has made three arrests in a fatal shooting Sunday evening.Officers said 26-year-old Brandon Alexzander Chavis was shot in the 3100 block of Calumet Drive around 10 p.m. He was later pronounced dead at Wakemed.Now, 23-year-old Christopher Malik Bradby, 24-year-old Jabari Olajawon Thorpe, and 17-year-old and Isiah Adler Ulysse are all charged with murder.----------------------------------------------------------------------