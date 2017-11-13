Deputies: 3 arrested in Cumberland County following alleged rape revealed on Facebook live

Brandon McKenzie, James Haywood III, and Jason Hammonds (from left to right) (Credit: Fayetteville Police Department)

CUMBERLAND COUNTY (WTVD) --
The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office has arrested three suspects for rape after receiving a tip from the Fayetteville Police Department regarding an accusation made in a Facebook live.

On Friday, authorities said Fayetteville police notified them of a rape that occurred in the 2000 block of Carbine Street.

Detectives contacted the victim and inquired about a posting of a sexual assault on her Facebook page.

The victim explained to the detectives that she had posted an ad for companionship online and was contacted by one of three men asking for a date.

When she arrived for the date on November 2, she was greeted by James Haywood III. She told authorities that Haywood escorted her to a bedroom where Jason Hammonds and Branden McKenzie were waiting.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Authorities said the victim told them the suspects displayed handguns and demanded her money.

After emptying her pockets, the victim was told to remove all of her clothes and perform sexual acts, according to detectives.

Approximately a week after the violent sexual assault and robbery, the victim told detectives that she was not sure where else to turn, so she told her story on Facebook live.

Detectives were able to corroborate the victim's account and arrested the three suspects on Sunday.

Haywood, 21, is charged with first-degree forcible rape, robbery with a dangerous weapon, first-degree kidnapping, and felony conspiracy. He received a $1.5 million secured bond.

Hammonds, 18, is charged with first-degree forcible rape, robbery with a dangerous weapon, first-degree kidnapping, felony conspiracy, first-degree forcible sex offense, and possession of a firearm by a felon. He received a $2 million secured bond.

McKenzie, 17, is charged with first-degree forcible rape, robbery with a dangerous weapon, first-degree kidnapping, felony conspiracy, and first-degree forcible sex offense. He received a $2 million secured bond.

All three suspects are in custody at the Cumberland County Detention Center.

Authorities believe there may be more victims who have not reported being robbed or assaulted by these suspects.

Those with information are asked to call (910) 323-1500.

-----------------------------
ABC11 has decided to slowly reduce the number of stories on the website that have a comments section. We believe very strongly that our audience should have an opportunity to discuss and debate events in our world, however, we have not been able to moderate the comments as well as we would like. Instead of hosting a platform that could allow a few loud and ugly voices to dominate a conversation, we want to encourage everyone to join us on our social media platforms and speak out there. Facebook: facebook.com/ABC11 Twitter: twitter.com/ABC11_WTVD
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
rapeinvestigationarrestcrimecumberland county newsnorth carolina newsCumberland County
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
911 call reveals chilling moments of Raleigh I-440 shooting
Virtual kidnapping scam targets Raleigh dad for $5,100
Sheriff: 5 arrested, trafficking 14K bags of heroin
Former Fayetteville St. coach Jeff Capel Jr. dies of ALS
15-year-old shot to death south of Lillington
NC family wins battle over $54K in Medicaid deductibles
Alleged Fay. ISIS supporter pleads guilty to tax charges
Northwood High School in Pittsboro put on lockdown
Show More
Two trapped in car following crash in Fayetteville
PR seeks $94 billion in federal aid after hurricane
Church fire in Catawba County ruled suspicious
Apartment floor collapses during college party
Deputies find car full of guns in Wayne County
More News
Photos
Load of ham spills in Wayne County truck crash
PHOTOS: Adorable pups up for adoption
PHOTOS: 2017 CMA Awards red carpet fashion
PHOTOS: ABC11 in Nashville for the CMAs
More Photos