2 males, 1 female dead after being pulled from pool at Durham apartment complex

EMBED </>More Videos

Three people are dead after being pulled from a pool, unresponsive, early Tuesday morning. (WTVD)

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Three people are dead after being pulled from a pool, unresponsive, early Tuesday morning.

Durham police were called to the Chapel Tower apartment complex, located at 1315 Morreene Road, around 3 a.m. after reports of a possible drowning.



When officers arrived, they found two males and one female submerged in the pool.

Authorities pulled them out and started to administer CPR.



The group was transported to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Officers did not comment on their identities or how the incident occurred.

An investigation is underway.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pooldurham policedrowningDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
US 70 stretch in Durham reopens after person in car shot
Man working on Wake County home critical after wasp stings
VIDEO: ER doctor seen mocking, cursing at patient suspended
Roadside service: Trooper delivers baby on busy Raleigh road
Summer camps shift gears to keep kids safe as temps soar
I-Team: Army bans CBD Oil after rash of ER visits at Fort Bragg
Wake County commissioners OK purchase of old golf course
13 people injured after Go Raleigh bus collides with pickup
Show More
Trial begins for man alleging Roundup weed killer caused his cancer
WakeMed doctor invents anti-drowning device
Former DA Bradsher guilty of fraud in wife-hiring scheme
Rapper XXXTentacion shot dead in Florida
Fayetteville pastor accused of sexual battery
More News