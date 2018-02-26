DURHAM COUNTY NEWS

3 injured after driver slams into Durham County ambulance, flips it over

EMBED </>More Videos

3 injured after driver slams into Durham County ambulance (WTVD)

DURHAM (WTVD) --
Three people are injured following a multi-vehicle crash in Durham early Monday morning.

Police said a Durham County ambulance was on its way to a call when a driver slammed into it, causing it to flip on its side.

The crash happened on South Street at University Drive.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Officers said no patients were on board the ambulance during the crash.

The three people who were hurt suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
car crashambulancedurham county newsdurham policeDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DURHAM COUNTY NEWS
Current Triangle traffic
Victims identified in deadly Durham multi-vehicle crash
Mom tackling 'lunch shaming' in Durham Public Schools
Craving for wings leads to $1 million win for Durham woman
More durham county news
Top Stories
What to know about attending Rev. Billy Graham's viewing
Trump to attend Rev. Billy Graham's funeral on Friday
Grieving family speaks after fatal Durham crash
Woman found beaten, bloodied inside Texas mall bathroom
Teen dies in Wake Forest crash, police say
Florida to investigate police response to school shooting that killed 17
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal away from team after infant daughter's death
Current Triangle traffic
Show More
Surprising N.C. State bids to jolt No. 25 Florida State
Police: Reported explosion in English city a major incident
A boycott of Florida during spring break? Why it could happen
Mom-daughter duo shoot would-be robber in their liquor store
Durham police: Man killed in stabbing on Avondale Drive
More News
Top Video
What to know about attending Rev. Billy Graham's viewing
NC GOP dismiss claims by Dems of breaking election laws
Motorcade for Rev. Billy Graham arrives in Charlotte
Hope Mills issues warning on dam
More Video