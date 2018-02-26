DURHAM (WTVD) --Three people are injured following a multi-vehicle crash in Durham early Monday morning.
Police said a Durham County ambulance was on its way to a call when a driver slammed into it, causing it to flip on its side.
The crash happened on South Street at University Drive.
Officers said no patients were on board the ambulance during the crash.
The three people who were hurt suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
