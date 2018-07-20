3 kids, 4 adults displaced after fire at Fayetteville home

Seven people are without a home after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Fayetteville.The fire started before 1 a.m. Friday at the Summertime Apartment complex in the 6500 block of Jeffery Drive.When crews with the Fayetteville Fire Department arrived on scene, they found smoke coming from the stairwell.Firefighters then located the blaze on the second floor and put it out.The unit was unoccupied during the incident; however, four adults and three children were displaced.The Red Cross was called to assist.The cause of the fire is still under investigation; however, crews estimate there's at least $30,000 worth of damage.