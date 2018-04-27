3 more arrests in Burlington sweepstakes parlor murder

From left, Jeff Evans, Shaquille Harvey, Tevin Leath. (Burlington Police Department)

BURLINGTON, NC (WTVD) --
Three more people were arrested in an Alamance County game-room robbery/murder, Burlington Police said Friday.

The latest apprehensions bring the total number of arrests to seven - including a Chapel Hill elementary school teachers assistant - in the Gone Fishing Sweepstakes incident where a security guard was killed and bring two other people were injured.

In the latest arrests, Jeffrey Horace Evans Jr., 24, of Montclair Drive, Burlington, Terrence Shaquille Harvey, 23, of Logan Street Extension in Burlington, and Tevin Lamontrell Leath, 25, of Attica Street in Burlington, were all charged with felony obstruction of justice.

Alamance County sweepstakes parlor armed robbery.

The three turned themselves in, police said. Evans received a $15,000 secured bond, Harvey received a $10,000 secured bond, and Leath received a $25,000 secured bond.

Shock in Chapel Hill as teacher assistant charged with murder
A Chapel Hill teacher assistant was among three people arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the death of a man during an armed robbery at an Alamance County sweepstakes parlor. A fourth suspect remains at large.


Last week, a Chapel Hill teacher assistant was among three people arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Tanesha Annette Jeffries, 23, was arrested by police April 20 in the 1300 block of Glenn Street in Burlington and charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon without incident.

Tanesha Jeffries



The school system terminated Jeffries from her job with the district. She had worked as a teacher assistant at Northside Elementary School with pre-kindergarten students.

From left, Anthony Lamar Cason, Jimal Edward Jenkins, Shamar Ramel Holloway.



Jeffries and three others were implicated in the April 8 robbery and shooting death of 25-year-old Michael Thomas Le of Greensboro at Gone Fishing Sweepstakes at 1365 N. Church St. in Burlington.

Anthony Lamar Cason, 22, and Jimal Edward Jenkins, 27, both of Thomasville, were also charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Security guard killed, 2 injured during Burlington robbery
Burlington police are trying to locate three men accused of fatally shooting a person and injuring two others during a robbery Sunday night.


A fourth suspect, Shamar Ramel Holloway, 35, of Graham, was arrested Wednesday in High Point.

Holloway was charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, larceny of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon. He is being held without bond.
