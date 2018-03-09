3-year-old struck by stray bullet in Fayetteville apartment

Fayetteville Police said a 3-year-old child was injured Friday when a bullet went through a dividing wall and struck the child, who was in an adjacent apartment.It happened late Friday afternoon in an apartment building on Lake Pine Drive, police said.Officers said two men in an apartment had "negligently discharged a firearm" inside their apartment. The bullet went through a wall and struck the child.An ambulance took the child to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. The child's injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.The two men are being questioned by detectives.Anyone with information regarding the shooting investigation is asked to contact Detective Kincade with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 723-2610 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.