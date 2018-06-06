30 active pipe bombs found in Person County

By
Thirty active pipe bombs were discovered in Person County Monday and now the FBI is investigating a person of interest.

Person County Sheriff's Office officials said 30 PVC-style pipes were found filled with explosive materials.

They were initially discovered when someone was surveying land off Lucy Garrett Road.

About 20 neighbors were alerted after they were found.

At least three residents had to be evacuated.

Since then, multiple law enforcement agencies have been searching the area with dogs.

"I was like, 'bomb?' C'mon. Why would anybody have a bomb? What would be their use?" said resident Bernard Jay.

The sheriff said he does not believe this was an act of terrorism.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
explosives foundpipe bombPerson County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Warrants: Raleigh couple forced child to stand for hours
Gov. Cooper: Budget approved by General Assembly 'doesn't cut it'
Myrtle Beach swimmers asked to clear water after shark spotted
'He had a reason:' Sister of alleged AMBER Alert abductor speaks out
WARNING: What to know before letting kids play with garden hose
Watch: 100-pound mom of 4 inhales burgers in record time
Kate Spade's sister says her suicide was 'not unexpected'
Authorities ID driver in Johnston County go-kart hit-and-run
Show More
Burger King reopens after video of rodents on hamburger buns
Police: Soldier steals armored vehicle from National Guard base
Caught on camera: Man secretly films woman in Australia bathroom
PHOTOS: D-Day invasion remembered
Documentary: David Cassidy lied about drinking, dementia
More News