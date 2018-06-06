31 active pipe bombs found in Person County

EMBED </>More Videos

FBI joins the invesigation after multiple pipe bombs are found buried in Person County (WTVD)

By
Thirty-one active pipe bombs were discovered in Person County Monday and now the FBI is investigating a person of interest.

Person County Sheriff's Office officials said 30 PVC-style pipes were found filled with explosive materials.

They were initially discovered when someone was surveying land off Lucy Garrett Road.

About 20 neighbors were alerted after they were found.

At least three residents had to be evacuated.

Since then, multiple law enforcement agencies have been searching the area with dogs.

"I was like, 'bomb?' C'mon. Why would anybody have a bomb? What would be their use?" said resident Bernard Jay.

The sheriff said he does not believe this was an act of terrorism.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
explosives foundpipe bombPerson County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Employee accused of putting rat poison in cheese at Fayetteville pizza place
Hoke County animal shelter owner charged with 184 counts of sexual exploitation
Officials respond to possible drowning in Fuquay-Varina
Grandmother on mission to see wheelchair-bound granddaughter walk at graduation
Warrants: Raleigh couple forced child to stand for hours
Man caught trying to break into Fayetteville Police Department
More than 100 arrested in Johnston County drug dealing operation
Gov. Cooper vetoes budget, says it 'doesn't cut it'
Show More
What you need to know about WCPSS graduation ceremonies
Myrtle Beach swimmers asked to clear water after shark spotted
'He had a reason:' Sister of alleged AMBER Alert abductor speaks out
WARNING: What to know before letting kids play with garden hose
Watch: 100-pound mom of 4 inhales burgers in record time
More News