'I have been threatened to get shot in the head' Fifth-grader gives emotional plea about bullying

After alleged threats, Delanie Marcotte of New Hampshire asked her school board what they are going to do to combat bullying. (TRSB|Timberlane Regional School Board Meetings via WCVB)

After getting alleged threats from bullies, one New Hampshire fifth-grader decided it was time to speak out to her local school board.

"I have been threatened to get shot in the head with an AK-47 and buried in my backyard, and many other things," Delanie Marcotte said in her emotional plea. "I ask you: What are you going to do to protect me and my classmates against bullying?"

Initially, Delanie's father, Todd, had planned to speak on her behalf to ask the Timberlane School Board to do something about the bullying at his daughter's school in Plaistow, New Hampshire. Delanie asked if she could speak instead, and her father obliged, WCVB reports.

The 11-year-old got a round of applause after her speech.

Delanie's mom, Amy, released a statement saying how proud she was.

"Quite frankly, she is doing something that I would have never had the guts to do, being bullied myself in high school," the statement reads. "We stand by her 100 percent and will do whatever it takes to protect our child."

Todd said that he had a positive conversation with the superintendent after Delanie's speech. The district released a statement saying they take this and all reports of bullying seriously and that a review is underway.

"We will continue to encourage all students to speak up when they see, hear or experience something that makes them uncomfortable," said Dr. Earl Metzler, the School Administrative Unit 55 Superintendent.

Her proud dad said she's going to work to continue spreading her anti-bullying message throughout the summer.

"I do think I helped a lot people out because a lot of people watched that video. There's a lot of views, a lot of shares," she said of her speech. "There's a lot of kids out there who do get bullied. They're not alone anymore, and they should know that."
