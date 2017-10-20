4 inmates charged with murder in North Carolina prison breakout attempt

Wisezah Buckman, Seth J. Frazier, Mikel Brady, and Johnathan M. Monk (images courtesy North Carolina Department of Public Safety)

ELIZABETH CITY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Four inmates allegedly involved in an escape attempt at Pasquotank Correctional Institution that resulted in the deaths of two employees now face charges.

At a news conference Friday, officials said 29-year-old Wisezah Buckman, 33-year-old Seth J. Frazier, 28-year-old Mikel Brady, and 30-year-old Johnathan M. Monk are all charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Correctional Officer Justin Smith, 35, and Correction Enterprises Manager Veronica Darden, 50, were killed by inmates in the escape attempt October 12.

Correctional Officer Justin Smith and Correction Enterprises Manager Veronica Darden


Brady was doing time for shooting a North Carolina Highway Patrol trooper in Durham in 2013.

On Feb. 18, 2013, Brady shot Trooper Michael Potts after he was pulled over on U.S. Highway 70 at Cheek Road near Interstate 85 for a seat belt violation.

Monk - a former Fort Bragg soldier - was doing time for slashing his supervisor's wife with a knife.

Pasquotank Correctional Institution, which currently houses approximately 720 male inmates in close, medium, and minimum custody, is near Elizabeth City, North Carolina.
