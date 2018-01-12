Overnight four of the six wanted suspects from the McCollum Ranch turned themselves in. Irish Williams, Kassia Rogers, Shitnika and Shirley McNatt are all in custody. — Sheriff Ennis Wright (@Sheriff_EWright) January 12, 2018

Four of the six people still wanted in connection with an alternative religious group that allegedly forced children to work at several Fayetteville area fish markets have turned themselves in.According to authorities, 10 people were wanted for the crimes at McCollum Ranch.On Wednesday, arrest warrants were obtained for several members of the ranch for continuing criminal enterprise, involuntary servitude of a minor, obtaining property by false pretense, and conspiracy.Of the 10, John McCollum, Cornelia McDonald, Brenda Hall, and Pamela Puga Luna were arrested after the warrants were issued and are being held on secured bonds in the Cumberland County Detention Center.On Friday, Irish Williams, Kassia Rogers, Shirmitka McNatt, and Shirley McNatt surrendered themselves to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, leaving arrest warrants open for Earlene Hayat and Daffene Edge.Reports show these suspects forced the children to work at the markets against their will and without pay.The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said it began investigating the allegations in February 2017.The sheriff's office said John C McCollum and others were operating at least three John C's Fish Markets and mobile grills in Fayetteville, and one John C's Fish Market in Lumberton.On Thursday, several federal agencies join the investigation into the child slavery ring.Several former residents of the McCollum Ranch told investigators that McCollum and others were holding children ranging from 9 years old to 17 years old, in involuntary servitude. The children had to work full time in the fish markets with little to no compensation, they said.The children were reportedly performing labor such as lifting heavy boxes/shipments (reportedly some weighing approximately 50lbs), keeping fish iced, cutting fish and cleaning; additionally, many of the children were performing construction and maintenance on the mobile grills after fish market hours.The former residents also informed investigators that the children were not attending school and were being denied adequate education and care.The Sheriff's Office is requesting that if anyone has information relating to the location of these suspects, please contact the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office at 910-323-1500 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477.