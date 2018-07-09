Police: 4-year-old got gun out of mother's purse and shot himself at Myrtle Beach hotel

EMBED </>More Videos

The parents of a minor who accidentally shot himself in a Myrtle Beach hotel room appeared in court Sunday afternoon. (WPDE)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. --
A 4-year-old boy is in critical condition after police said he accidentally shot himself with a gun he got from his mother's purse.

The incident happened Saturday at Oceans One Resort in Myrtle Beach.

Police said the child was playing without supervision when he got a gun out of his mother's purse and accidentally shot himself, WPDE reports.

The child has swelling in his brain and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

His parents, Heather Lyn Odom and Jeremy Jermaine Barrett, were arrested and charged with unlawful neglect of a child.

Both appeared in court Sunday afternoon for a bond hearing and were released from custody.

"I'm gonna let you out on your own recognizance," said Judge Clifford Welsh.

The couple is due back in court in September.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child shotchild injuredshootingSouth Carolina
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Chris expected to become hurricane later today
Fire breaks out at Garner home
Woman on oxygen tank dies after power cut off following overdue bill
Report: At least one killed in Virginia helicopter crash
Insider attack in Afghanistan killed soldier from California
Second phase of Thai cave rescue operation underway
Wake Co. teachers and students prep for first day of school
Jet Blue flight crew helps dog in distress
Show More
Suspects caught on video beating elderly man in Calif.
Swimmer dies in rough conditions at Outer Banks
US reportedly threatened nations over WHO breastfeeding measure
Stedman woman awarded for 104 years of outstanding citizenship
Two-year-old dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound in California
More News