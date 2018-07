A 4-year-old boy is in critical condition after police said he accidentally shot himself with a gun he got from his mother's purse.The incident happened Saturday at Oceans One Resort in Myrtle Beach.Police said the child was playing without supervision when he got a gun out of his mother's purse and accidentally shot himself, WPDE reports.The child has swelling in his brain and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.His parents, Heather Lyn Odom and Jeremy Jermaine Barrett, were arrested and charged with unlawful neglect of a child.Both appeared in court Sunday afternoon for a bond hearing and were released from custody."I'm gonna let you out on your own recognizance," said Judge Clifford Welsh.The couple is due back in court in September.