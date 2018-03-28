41-year-old man dead in Sanford officer-involved shooting

A 41-year-old man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Sanford Tuesday night.Officers responded to the 400 block of Goldsboro Avenue around 10:21 p.m. for a report of a disturbance.According to the department, when officers arrived, they encountered 41-year-old Juan Carlos Romero who was armed with a handgun.Police say Romero then fired at the three responding officers.The officers fired back, shooting and killing Romero.Police later learned that Romero had shot a 19-year-old woman.The woman was transported to Central Carolina Hospital and then transferred to UNC Chapel Hill Hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound. She is listed in stable condition.As part of standard procedure, North Carolina's State Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate.The officers involved will be placed on administrative leave with the investigation is ongoing.