41-year-old man dead in Sanford officer-involved shooting

SANFORD, N.C. (WTVD) --
A 41-year-old man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Sanford Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the 400 block of Goldsboro Avenue around 10:21 p.m. for a report of a disturbance.

According to the department, when officers arrived, they encountered 41-year-old Juan Carlos Romero who was armed with a handgun.

Police say Romero then fired at the three responding officers.

The officers fired back, shooting and killing Romero.

Police later learned that Romero had shot a 19-year-old woman.

The woman was transported to Central Carolina Hospital and then transferred to UNC Chapel Hill Hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound. She is listed in stable condition.

As part of standard procedure, North Carolina's State Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate.

The officers involved will be placed on administrative leave with the investigation is ongoing.
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Cyclist, school bus collide on Cary Parkway
Autopsy reveals new details about death of man in Raleigh police custody
Planned Parenthood asks Disney for princess who's had an abortion
Gentrification fears in Raleigh as 80-year-old church up for sale
Car, SUV involved in rear-end crash on I-85 in Durham
Female police chiefs empower college students
Family and friends plead for AWOL soldier to be found
Wake County Schools cancels three make-up days
Show More
Traffic signal can't come soon enough for 'dangerous' Apex intersection
Manhunt ends but Garner police still searching for man after pursuit
Walmart rewards woman who reunited another with her lost wedding rings
How safe is Garner? Some wonder after recent rash of crime
Shots fired during apparent attempted break-in at Durham apartment
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: March for Our Lives across the country
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
More Photos