47-year-old man charged after 31 active pipe bombs found in Person County

A 47-year-old man is facing charges after 31 active pipe bombs were discovered in Person County earlier this week.
Randall Allan Lee is facing 31 counts of manufacturing weapons of mass destruction.
The explosive materials were found inside PVC-style pipes around 7:15 p.m. Monday off Lucy Garrett Road.
The items were neutralized by the Durham County Bomb Squad.
At the time, the Person County sheriff said he did not believe it was an act of terrorism.
