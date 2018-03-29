6-year-old girl killed by suspected drunk driver while playing on sidewalk

Maximino Delgado, 52, of Anaheim, is shown in a mugshot. (Fullerton Police Department)

FULLERTON, California --
A 6-year-old girl died after being struck by a suspected drunk driver while she played on the sidewalk in Fullerton, California, Saturday afternoon.

Authorities said they received reports of a child being hit by a car around 2:14 p.m. in the 1400 block of Lombard Street.

When officers arrived, they found the little girl lying on the street and suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The girl was taken to a nearby trauma center but died of her injuries shortly upon arrival.

Investigators determined that the driver, 52-year-old Maximino Delgado, of Anaheim, was traveling eastbound on Gage Avenue in a 1990 Toyota 4Runner when he lost control of the vehicle while trying to turn onto Lombard Street.

As he was turning and lost control, he slammed into the little girl who was playing on the sidewalk. He continued driving on the sidewalk after hitting her, then got back on the road, hit a parked car and his vehicle came to a stop.

Delgado remained at the scene and complied with authorities. During that investigation, they determined that he was driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. When tested, his BAC level was 0.23 percent.

He was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI and vehicular manslaughter, as well as driving on a suspended license. He was booked into Fullerton City Jail in lieu of $2 million bail.

The investigation is ongoing.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
car crashdui crashDUIchild killedchild deathFullerton
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Tractor trailer carrying cabbage overturns on US 64 in Zebulon
It's raining ... satellites?
Suspect in Walnut Creek half-million-dollar heist takes plea deal
Amtrak derails in Halifax County, no injuries reported
Man sought in shooting of two at Durham Walmart
Fish oil may help pregnant women prevent asthma in babies
Wilmington woman accused of stealing salad facing deportation
Family angered by DA report in Raleigh man's in-custody death
Show More
9-year-old girl missing since 2016 found safe after tip from TV show viewer
Mom says 'miracle' needed for Leesville Road HS drug problem
Second person charged after Facebook video showed baby smoking marijuana
Mom upset after special-needs student goes on long field trip without permission
Selma Middle rebrands mascot, but at what cost?
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Shooting at Durham Walmart
PHOTOS: March for Our Lives across the country
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
More Photos