A Raleigh man has been arrested following accusations that he raped a child.On Wednesday, police arrested 67-year-old Willie Bryant, of Fayetteville Street, after he allegedly raped a child under the age of 13.Arrest records show the incidents happened in September of 2012.Bryant is charged with indecent liberties with a child and rape of a child.Online records show he was booked into the Wake County Detention Center under a $525,000 bond