A 74-year-old woman was killed while crossing a street in Lillington Wednesday morning.According to police, the incident happened just before 11:30 at the intersection of Front and Main streets.Reports said Joyce Corso, of Ocala, Florida, was in town visiting family for Thanksgiving when she entered the crosswalk and was hit by a logging truck.Police said 22-year-old Elias Gonzalez, of Clinton, NC, failed to yield to Corso.Officers said speed and alcohol are not factors in the crash at this time, adding that an investigation is ongoing.Gonzalez was charged with failure to yield right of way and misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.Her unsecured bond was set at $10,000.--------------------------------------