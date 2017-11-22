LILLINGTON (WTVD) --A 75-year-old woman was killed while crossing a street in Lillington Wednesday morning.
According to police, the incident happened just before 11:30 at the intersection of Front and Main streets.
Reports said the woman was in the crosswalk when she was hit by a logging truck.
Officers said speed and alcohol are not factors in the crash at this time, adding that an investigation is ongoing and the driver may be charged.
Authorities have not released the victim's name.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
